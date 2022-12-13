SZA is bringing her first-ever arena tour to Toronto in 2023

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Good Days ahead! One of music’s hottest acts is coming to town on her first-ever arena tour this winter.

Grammy Award-winner SZA announced that The S.O.S North American Tour is coming to Toronto on Saturday, February 25

Local fans can catch the Golden Globe Award and Academy Award-nominated artist at Scotiabank Arena, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at noon.

SZA and special guest Omar Apollo will also be performing in Vancouver during the exclusive 17-city tour where she will be debuting her latest album live to fans.

SOS was released on December 9 and already has three singles climbing near the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts — “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt.”

The St. Louis-born, genre-defying artist’s first major label debut album is 2017’s Ctrl, which went triple Platinum and received five Grammy nominations.

SZA’s music has been streamed over 7.2 billion times worldwide across all platforms. She has also been named to the TIME100 Next List, been awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist, and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street, Toronto

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16 at noon