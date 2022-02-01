Here's everything you need to know about the new Hurontario LRT

The GTA is gearing up for a laundry list of transit projects scheduled to open in the next few years. And one of the biggest additions that’s on the docket is the Hurontario LRT.

Construction is already underway on the 18-km light rail project that will connect the cities of Mississauga and Brampton. With a $1.4 billion budget and transfer points to a variety of other transit networks planned along the route, the new LRT will significantly enhance riders’ ability to get around the GTA.

So where will it stop, what will it connect to, and, most importantly, when will it open? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where will the Hurontario LRT run?

The new LRT will span 18 kilometres running north-south along Hurontario Street between Mississauga’s Port Credit GO station and Brampton Gateway Terminal. There are 19 stops planned along the route, including at the Queensway, Dundas, the Cooksville GO station, the 403, Eglinton, and Derry.

The line will have its own dedicated lane along the main throughway to help ensure timely service even when the road is at its busiest. Once it’s complete, the route is expected to service 107,000 riders every single day by 2031, according to a 2016 Metrolinx report.

Service is expected to run every five minutes during rush hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak times.

What transit will it connect to the Hurontario LRT?

Several connections to existing transit networks are planned along the Hurontario route, including the Lake Shore West GO line at Port Credit, the Milton GO line at Cooksville, and the Square One GO Bus Terminal at Highway 403. It will also connect with the Züm transitway in Brampton and Mississauga’s MiWay buses and local bus routes.

When will construction finish?

Construction on the project began in 2020, with large-scale excavations taking place at the end of last year. It’s not just the rail line itself and all of the stations that are being built — there’s a new maintenance and storage facility going up near Highway 407 too.

According to Metrolinx, work on the Hurontario LRT is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.