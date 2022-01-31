Here's what Toronto's 16-km linear park will look like (RENDERINGS)

Toronto’s east end will soon be home to a sprawling 500-acre linear park, running 16 kilometres in length through Scarborough.

The park, called The Meadoway, is set to transform the existing, yet disjointed, trails along the hydro corridor that runs between the new East Don Trail in the Don River ravine and Rouge National Urban Park.

The $38 million project will see vast meadowland restoration along the corridor — which is already underway — as well as the creation of a continuous asphalt trail throughout the entire space.

Renderings of the new linear green space, shared by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, give some insight into what Toronto’s park enthusiast can expect once the park opens.

Although the power lines will remain throughout the park, the area will be revived with new vegetation including flowers to tall grasses. The winding trails, which can be used by everyone from walkers to runners to cyclists, will be accented with seating and even an urban agriculture garden.

There will also be a new pedestrian bridges built over Highland Creek and Ellesmere Ravine as part of the continuous trail.

Construction on the section of trails at Bermondsey and Eglinton is expected to begin in the spring, with the entire Meadoway wrapping up construction in December 2024.