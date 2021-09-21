Wednesday, September 22, marks the first day of fall, and this farm has the perfect festival to get you ready for flannel season.

Pingle’s Farm, located an hour outside of Toronto, is hosting its annual harvest festival through the month of September and October. Attendees can hit up the 6.5-acre corn maze, hitch a wagon ride or indulge in some farm treats from the menu.

The festival runs on weekends, from Friday to Sunday, until November. Due to popularity and COVID-19 related capacity limits, it’s best to book your ticket in advance. Tickets are timed to manage the number of people on the farm, so guests have 2.5 hours to get their fall fill on the farm.

While you’re there, you can pick your own apples and in October, you’ll be able to pick a pumpkin.

The event is great for all ages with playland and animals for kids to enjoy, and live music, and a complete dine-in food and drink menu to enjoy at a picnic table. You can even bring your dog along if you keep it on a leash.

Events on the farm run until sundown, and they suggest bringing a flashlight since the dark can creep up quickly.

If the busy atmosphere of the harvest festival isn’t for you, you can still enjoy the apple and pumpkin picking experience during the week. Check out their website to see what is available.

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 31st.

Where: 1805 Taunton Road East, Hampton, Ontario

Tickets: Available online, $15 for general admission, PYO apples is additional.