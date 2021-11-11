Here's how to watch Toronto's Remembrance Day ceremony
Although capacity limits allow the public to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies, the City of Toronto is livestreaming its City Hall event for those who are unable to attend.
The ceremony will begin at 10:45 am, with the livestream coming online via the city’s YouTube channel at 10:55 am on Thursday morning.
The event will begin with a land acknowledgement, followed by the singing of O Canada, and two minutes of silence. There will also be a reading of In Flanders Fields, a performance on the bagpipe and bugle, and wreath-laying.
In honour of Remembrance Day and the poppy’s 100th anniversary, the Toronto sign has been given a temporary poppy and will be lit red.
The Remembrance Day ceremony commemorates those who paid the ultimate price in the First World War, the Second World War, the Korean War, global peacekeeping missions, and Afghanistan.
Other Remembrance Day ceremonies being held in Toronto today include:
- Scarborough War Memorial (Danforth and Kingston roads)
- East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Avenue
- Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph, 399 The West Mall
- York Civic Centre Cenotaph, 2700 Eglinton Avenue West
- Fort York National Historic Site, 250 Fort York Boulevard