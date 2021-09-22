Here's how to ride Toronto's first self-driving shuttle bus

In case you hadn’t heard, Toronto is getting a new high-tech, self-driving shuttle bus, and it’s going to be on the streets in a matter of weeks.

The West Rouge Automated Shuttle — a partnership between the City of Toronto, the TTC, and Metrolinx — will be entering a trial period next month where it will take passengers along its new route in Scarborough.

On weekdays, the shuttle runs west from the Rouge Hill GO station, loops up north at Starspray Boulevard, and comes back down to Rouge National Urban Park before heading back to the GO station. The weekend route is more limited, travelling between the GO station, Rouge National Urban Park, and West Rouge Community Centre.

Although the shuttle bus is self-driving, an attendant will be on board at all times to take over driving if necessary.

Anyone interested in riding the shuttle will have to register online beforehand. During the trial, the shuttle will only take up to four passengers and all must be from the same household.

If all goes well and the self-driving bus can handle Toronto’s winter weather, the service may extend until the end of February 2022, according to the City of Toronto website.

The website also notes that “there is no intention to make this project permanent or scale up the use of automated shuttles at this time.”

The City will be hosting a Meet the Shuttle event on Saturday, September 25, at the West Rouge Community Centre, where residents can view the bus in person and see what it’s all about. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, pre-registration for the event is required.