Here's how much money every Leafs player will make in 2021-22

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to kick off another season tonight.

After last season’s playoff heartbreak at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, well, here we go again. The Leafs and Habs get things going tonight at Scotiabank Arena, with the first of 82 regular season matchups as the league looks for some sense of normalcy.

You’re likely familiar with the popular narrative that too much of the team’s money is tied up in high-end talent.

The three cap hits of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares combined make up just over $33 million of cap room.

Jake Muzzin comes in as the team’s highest-paid defenceman, making $6.5 million this season with a cap hit of $6.25 million.

But it’s interesting to see how the rest of the roster fills out as well, with six players set to make under $1 million and another six in the $1-2 million range.

Additionally, the team’s two goaltenders Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek, are making just $5.45 combined.

According to capfriendly.com, the Leafs are one of 10 teams of the league’s 32 entering the season with $0 in cap space. It’s also the team’s last year paying Phil Kessel $1.2 million after retaining 15% of his salary following his trade to Pittsburgh back in 2015.

The Leafs also have two players on entry-level deals: Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren, and the CBA dictates that their salaries don’t exceed $925,000.

Here’s how much each Leafs’ player will be making this season, sorted by 2021-22 salary.

Name Position Cap hit Salary Auston Matthews Centre $11,640,250 $10,470,000 Mitchell Marner Right Wing $10,903,000 $10,358,000 John Tavares Centre $11,000,000 $9,350,000 Jake Muzzin Left Defence $5,625,000 $6,500,000 William Nylander Winger $6,962,366 $6,000,000 Morgan Rielly Left Defence $5,000,000 $5,000,000 TJ Brodie Right Defence $5,000,000 $5,000,000 Petr Mrázek Goalie $3,800,000 $2,800,000 Alexander Kerfoot Centre $3,500,000 $2,700,000 Ilya Mikheyev* Winger $1,645,000 $2,190,000 Justin Holl Right Defence $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Jack Campbell Goalie $1,650,000 $1,800,000 Nick Ritchie Left Wing $2,500,000 $1,700,000 David Kämpf Centre $1,500,000 $1,400,000 Ondrej Kase Right Wing $1,250,000 $1,250,000 Pierre Engvall Left Wing $1,250,000 $1,250,000 Travis Dermott Defence $1,500,000 $1,250,000 Rasmus Sandin Left Defence $894,167 $832,500 Timothy Liljegren Right Defence 863,333 $832,500 Michael Bunting Left Wing $950,000 $750,000 Wayne Simmonds Winger $900,000 $750,000 Jason Spezza Centre $750,000 $750,000 Michael Amadio Centre $750,000 $750,000

*Mikheyev is starting the season on long-term injured reserve, with Michael Amadio making the roster in his absence.