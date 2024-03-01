Treliving open to moving Leafs first-round pick ahead of trade deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be preparing to make a bigger splash at the trade deadline than most expected.

There have been several reports throughout the season suggesting Leafs general manager Brad Treliving was very reluctant to move a first-round pick at or ahead of the deadline for immediate roster improvement. However, with the Leafs having won eight of their past nine games, he seems to be opening up to the idea.

“I think you’ve got to be careful with first-round picks for short-term help. But if it makes sense at the end of the day when you do the final analysis, you have to look at every option,” Treliving said.

The Leafs made their first move ahead of the deadline last night, as they acquired defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks. It marks the 29-year-old’s second stint with the Leafs, as they also traded for both him and Nick Ritchie during the 2021-22 season.

Thanks to the Leafs’ much better play as of late, they now sit third in the Atlantic Division. They trail the second-placed Boston Bruins by eight points, but hold two games in hand. What appeared for many to have been a lost season is changing in a hurry. If they do wind up trading a first-round pick prior to the deadline, they will once again be viewed as a top contender coming out of the Eastern Conference.

The Leafs will look to narrow their gap on the Bruins tomorrow night, as they are set to welcome the New York Rangers to town. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.