It's going to reach a high of 16°C in Toronto this week: weather forecast

The Weather Network released their 7-day weather forecast for the City of Toronto, revealing that we could see an extraordinarily warm day this week.

Toronto could get as cozy as 16°C on Thursday, December 16. The weather agency reports that the lowest temperatures will drop that day is 0°C.

If you’re already beginning to think about some daytime outdoor activities for Thursday, you might want to hold off and review your plans — the weather won’t be all sunshine. There’s a 60% chance of rain showers and it could be the windiest day of the week.

If you want to hit the town, Wednesday night might be your best pick this week. According to both Environment Canada and The Weather Network, that’s when evening temperatures are expected to hit 8°C — the warmest of the week.

In a statement made earlier in November, The Weather Network’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott said that that “stretches of mild weather will seemingly wipe away winter at times, especially [in] southern Ontario,” and it looks like we’re witnessing that fluctuation in effect.

Last week, Toronto saw rain, snow, ice, damaging gusts of wind that left people without power for hours, and now, a warm day awaits us smack in the middle of December.

Could we possibly have a green Christmas this year…?