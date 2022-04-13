The High Park cherry blossoms are inching closer to blooming

It’s been a tumultuous spring, but one sure sign of warmer weather is when High Park’s cherry blossoms bloom, and it could happen soon!

The cherry blossom trees, or Sakuras, are budding, and the tips of the buds have turned green. According to High Park Nature Centre’s website, this means that the buds are in stage one.

When little flowers become visible, peak bloom will be about 14 days away. A spokesperson with the High Park Nature Centre said it’s still too soon to pinpoint a date, but Sakura Steve of Sakura in High Park is predicting an end of April bloom.

While the buds are still in the early stages, a burst of warm weather this week may help them along! However, a cold front moves in over the weekend and into next week that will keep temperatures well below 10°C with rain.

According to the High Park Nature Centre, the cherry blossoms will need some sun and warmth to bloom, so this could delay things a bit. They said that it’s difficult to make an accurate prediction more than 10 days out because the bloom is so weather dependent.

You can keep an eye on peak bloom predictions here and here. Once the blossoms begin to open, there will be about four to 10 days to catch them in all their glory! Check out the map below to see where you can find cherry blossoms in High Park.