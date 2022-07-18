Make a splash with these 7 Canadian sustainable swimwear picks

Whether we’re heading to a pool party or lounging beach side, showing up comfortable is our top priority.

One of the things that makes us feel great is supporting Canadian and planet-friendly brands.

That’s why this summer we’re get ready to make a splash in sustainable style with our top picks for Canadian swimwear below.

Nettle’s Tale Swimwear

When it comes to cheeky style, the Marielle from Nettle’s Tale has it down to a science. Partnering with Canadian influencer, @marielle.elizabeth , Vancouver-based swimwear brand, Nettle’s Tale, has created the most flattering one-piece ever. The suit features an ultra-high cut, front-zipper that allows you to customize your coverage and is available up to a size 4XL.

Em & May

Get your greens in with this lettuce-hem bikini from Montreal brand, Em & May. With the right about of frill, this ruffle-accented set is crafted with recycled materials. Bonus: Em & May works on a made-to-order model to ensure minimal waste as well as allow for custom sizing. Talk about a win, win!

SELFISH Swimwear

70’s style is back in and we’re loving the retro-inspired colour palettes. The latest collection, Sandy Breeze, from SELFISH Swimwear features earthy-tones, cool cut-outs and botanical prints. Our choice pick is the Genevieve bikini top ($120), an ultra-flattering square neckline featuring a tie to adjust your fit, plus it’s reversible to reveal a bold print.

Ūnika Swim

When it comes to shopping for swimwear, sometimes a bit of privacy is ideal. We’re long time fans of Ūnika Swim and their private studio space in Toronto allows for custom in-store fittings. We’ve been drawn to their new Brillante collection, a gorgeous selection of shimmer tones available in their extensive size range, XS to 4XL. We’re currently eyeing up the Kiara Top ($112), complete with adjusting loops for custom styling.

Monashay Swim

Crafted with the beach bum (literally) in mind, awkward tan lines are a thing of the past with the mini bottoms ($65) from Monashay. This bikini bottom featuring an extra-cheeky thong fit that is made to order and made with post-consumer recycled plastics or dead stock fabrics.

Londre Bodywear

Showcase your animal instincts with this Londre x Kendall Gender collab. Our fave Canadian Drag Race superstar joined forces with Vancouver-based Londre Bodywear to create a limited edition print available in a classic bikini and minimalist one-print, plus a mesh crop top ($79) and sarong ($98) creates a strong monochromatic look.