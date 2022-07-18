Heavy rainfall, potential flooding expected in southern Ontario this week

As you might’ve noticed when looking or stepping outside this morning, Mother Nature is weeping.

Environment Canada forecasts total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 milimetres in some areas, with additional amounts of up to 10 to 20 milimetres today. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and a severe rainfall warning is in effect for Dunnville, Caledonia, and Haldimand.

Heavy rain to get you through the morning in southern Ontario today. Much needed rain, but pooling and ponding on the roads is possible. Drive safe! #onstorm #toronto pic.twitter.com/GRd0wOfiGo — Nicole Karkic (@NicoleKarkic) July 18, 2022

As for Toronto, the sky will be a little more forgiving today, with rainfall tapering off in the afternoon, and concluding by 6 pm. The precipitation however is set to continue into Wednesday, with a bit of a drier spell to follow as we head into the weekend.

Torontonians can expect the same hot and sticky conditions for the duration of the week.