Ontario drivers reminded to renew licence plates after police hand out hefty fines

Jul 17 2022, 11:04 pm
Ken Morris/Shutterstock

Even though the government scrapped the $120-a-year renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required and police are reminding drivers to do so to avoid fines.

As OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt states in a Twitter video, licence renewal notices are no longer mailed out, so drivers have to keep track themselves or sign up for digital reminders through Service Ontario.

But it should be fairly easy to remember. Schmidt says the expiry date is typically the same date as the driver’s birthday.

Schmidt says officers across the province are seeing more vehicles now without proper registration. Some Ontario drivers have reportedly been hit with fines up to $500.

Drivers can renew their licence plate at a Service Ontario location, online or by mail.

