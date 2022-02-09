After announcing the February 28 deadline for expired licenses, health cards, and photo IDs, it seems Ontario will be making an exception for document renewal.

Ontarians with expired health cards can continue to access healthcare after the government announced that it’s extending the renewal date until September 30, 2022.

“While the majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents throughout the pandemic, we are committed to ensuring all Ontarians have the opportunity to renew while continuing to access the care they need when they need it,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health in a release.

You might also like: Renewal deadlines for driver's licenses, health cards and photo ID cards coming up fast

Saskatchewan to remove COVID-19 vaccine passport system this week

Ontario reports less than 2,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 42 new deaths

Healthcare providers will continue to accept expired health cards, including red and white health cards. ServiceOntario is currently working to make it easier for people to renew their health cards online.

If you need to renew your health card, click here for more information.