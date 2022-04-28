4 Toronto restaurants and bars that have recently closed their doors

There are still a handful of Toronto restaurants and bars that have closed their doors in the last few weeks, some still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic.

Whether it be financial strains or new opportunities, there is no doubt that the restaurant industry in the city is in the process of rebuilding itself.

Here are a few restaurants and bars that have since closed.

Bar Buca

Bar Buca has not announced its closure and its social media still remains but a new late-night spot has taken over the 75 Portland Street location. The future of Bar Buca has yet to be decided.

Address: 75 Portland Street



Soufi’s

After five years of servicing the Toronto community, Syrian restaurant Soufi’s has closed its doors for good.

The beloved restaurant shared news of its closure in an Instagram post and thanked its customers for their support throughout the years.

Address: 676 Queen Street West



El Habanero and Churrobar

The Cuban eatery in Toronto beloved for its sweet churro creations and authentic food closed after six years of service. It closed up shop on March 31.

Address: 4915 Steeles Avenue East, Scarborough



Baddie’s Cafe

A local Toronto restaurant known for its brunch options closed permanently at the end of March. Due to the repercussions of COVID-19 and the effect the pandemic had on the restaurant industry, Baddies made the difficult decision to close as of March 30.

Address: 679 Lansdowne Avenue



