This cascading waterfall 1.5 hours outside Toronto is worth chasing (PHOTOS)

Ignore TLC’s advice and go chase this cascading waterfall just an hour and a half outside of Toronto.

The incredibly picturesque Albion Falls is one of the most popular waterfalls in Hamilton. You can find it via several walking trails in the King’s Forest area.

Rushing waters from Red Hill Creek tumble over rocks transformed into steps and shelves before pooling down below.

The jewel is classified as a cascade, as it ripples over the Niagara Escarpment.

It’s almost as wide (18 metres) as it is tall (19 metres) and is visible from two different viewing platforms.

Another fun fact: the rocks from around the falls were used to construct the city’s iconic rock garden — a national historic site that lives in Hamilton’s Royal Botanical Gardens.

