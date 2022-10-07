Explore a pumpkin village with 1.5 million lights in Toronto this Halloween (PHOTOS)

As Rihanna once famously said, “turn up the lights in here baby, extra bright I want y’all to see this.”

An immersive walk-through experience, Halloween Nights of Lights featuring over 1.5 million LED lights is taking place now until October 31 at Toronto’s Sherway Gardens. The experience synchronizes your favourite Halloween tunes with over a million lights, creating a spectacular show you don’t want to miss.

This 45-minute illuminated walk-through of light tunnels and animated fall displays is the first of its kind in Canada.

Tickets are $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for ages 12 and under and can be purchased here.

Your ticket gets you free access to another interactive experience, Pumpkinville, featuring 30,000 pumpkins and larger-than-life sculptures.

The event is even hosting dog-friendly dates, where your furry friend can dress up and join you at this one-of-a-kind fall event. Those dates include October 9, October 15, October 20, October 23, and October 28.

On site, guests can enjoy licensed bars and food trucks from local vendors. There’s nothing better than a cozy fall drink and some sweet and savoury eats on an autumn evening.

For those looking to make it a spooky experience, Fright Nights will be taking place on October 7, October 13, October 16, October 21, and October 27 from 10 pm to 11 pm, where roaming monsters and ghouls will take over the event.

“We’ve made this year bigger and better than ever,” Event Director Olivera Pavlovic said in a press release. “We’re bringing the excitement back to one of our favourite seasons, using innovation and technology to bring something unique, seasonal, and memorable to Toronto audiences.”

Halloween Nights of Lights

Where: 25 The West Mall, Sherway Gardens

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Hours: 6:30 pm to 11 pm

Price: $14.99 to $19.99, available here