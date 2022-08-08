It may be nearing the end of summer but we’ve already got Halloween on our minds. For those also excited for the spooky season, we’ve got the perfect event for you to look forward to.

Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Milton’s Country Heritage Park from September 23 to October 30.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

The family-friendly event is described by organizers as a celebration of all things Halloween. All pumpkins are hand-drawn and carved by Canadian artists, and displays take over a year to be created.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

There will be plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around the park. Music, sounds, and special effects will help complete the experience.

The Halloween event operates rain or shine and is a self-paced experience. The pathway will be roughly 1 km in length, with most guests spending an average of 45 to 60 minutes exploring the displays.

And don’t forget to wear your costume!

When: September 23 to October 30, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Country Heritage Park – 8560 Tremaine Road, Milton

Price: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages four to 16, and free for children three and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online.

