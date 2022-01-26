Beloved taco eatery opens its fourth location in Toronto
Gus Tacos has opened its newest eatery in Toronto’s Junction Triangle this week, expanding its brand across the city with a fourth location.
The beloved taco shop is welcoming guests to 1546 Dupont Street, offering both take-out and delivery options.
Back in 2019, Gus Tacos had opened its first location at 225 Augusta Avenue under the name Taqueria Gus and has since gained popularity amongst the Toronto taco crowd.
They offer delicious authentic and modern eats – tacos, quesadillas, tortas, burritos, and so much more.
Gus Tacos’ other locations include 225 Augusta Avenue, 616 Gladstone Avenue, and 1533 Queen Street West.