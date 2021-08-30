GTHA mayors confirm Ontario developing plans for COVID-19 vaccine passport

Multiple Toronto-area mayors have confirmed the government of Ontario is developing plans for a proof of vaccination system.

The GTHA Mayors and Chairs committee released a statement Monday afternoon saying it “understand[s]” the province will release details about the vaccine passport program later this week.

“We are pleased that the government of Ontario is moving in this direction and look forward to hearing more details very soon,” the committee said. “We believe such a province-wide system … will be crucial to protecting the progress we have made fighting COVID-19.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie shared the statement on Twitter, adding that the mayors discussed the efforts each municipality is taking to reduce COVID-19 transmission during the fourth wave.

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have so far declined repeated requests from businesses, public health experts, and the prime minister to implement vaccine passport system.

But it appears the government could finally be bowing to public pressure.

Quebec and BC have both announced mandatory proof of vaccination systems for participation in recreational activities such as dining at restaurants, working out at a gym, and attending sports events.

It’s not yet known how Ontarians will prove their vaccination status or what activities will require both doses.