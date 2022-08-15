FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Grand Electric is officially closing at the end of this month in Toronto

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 15 2022, 7:57 pm
Grand Electric is officially closing at the end of this month in Toronto
@grandelectricrestaurants/Instagram

After almost 11 years of serving up tacos and guac, popular Mexican restaurant Grand Electric is closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

When the restaurant first opened in Parkdale over a decade ago, people would wait outside for hours to get in.

Now, the owners shared news of its closure in an Instagram post and thanked customers for their support.

“It is with mixed emotions we have made a decision to shut our doors at the end of the month,” the statement read.


Located at 1330 Queen Street West, Grand Electric quickly became popular for its fish tacos, spicy quesadillas, gorgeous back patio and rambunctious hip-hop playlists.

The Parkdale community is reeling from this news. Foodies have been offering condolences and sharing memories of dining at Grand Electric.

“I will never forget the first couple years of waiting for the phone call that my table was ready for GE. One of the best phone calls,” read one comment on Instagram. “Always been a Toronto staple since I can remember.”

Grand Electric remains open until August 31.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.