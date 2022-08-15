After almost 11 years of serving up tacos and guac, popular Mexican restaurant Grand Electric is closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

When the restaurant first opened in Parkdale over a decade ago, people would wait outside for hours to get in.

Now, the owners shared news of its closure in an Instagram post and thanked customers for their support.

“It is with mixed emotions we have made a decision to shut our doors at the end of the month,” the statement read.

Located at 1330 Queen Street West, Grand Electric quickly became popular for its fish tacos, spicy quesadillas, gorgeous back patio and rambunctious hip-hop playlists.

The Parkdale community is reeling from this news. Foodies have been offering condolences and sharing memories of dining at Grand Electric.

“I will never forget the first couple years of waiting for the phone call that my table was ready for GE. One of the best phone calls,” read one comment on Instagram. “Always been a Toronto staple since I can remember.”

Grand Electric remains open until August 31.