Earlscourt BBQ Restaurant calls it quits after devastating fire, pandemic
Sad news for Earlscourt BBQ lovers.
The much-revered joint, which initially opened in 2017, at 1278 St Clair Avenue West, announced via social media that it has permanently closed its doors, citing the pandemic and “barely escaping a fire” as reasons for its departure.
“Sometimes a business owner has to ‘fire themselves’ and walk away,” ownership wrote on Instagram.
The much-loved community staple, known for its moreish wings, succulent brisket, and an inordinately vast range of on-tap beer, received an outpouring of appreciation for chef Jason Rees and his team, across social media.
Marit Stiles, Provincial Parliament representative for the riding of Davenport, even commented on the restaurant’s farewell post. “So sorry to hear this,” she said, “You were a really important part of our community and your food was delicious. Look forward to seeing what you do next!”
For now, there’s no sign of a return, but updates on the status of the restaurant are available in its newsletter.
