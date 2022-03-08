Grammy Award winner singing the praises of Toronto artist's NFT collection

A three-time Grammy Award winner has been announced as the new ambassador for a Toronto-based artist’s popular NFT collection.

Reggae artist Gramps Morgan is partnering with Blockchain Foundry (BCF) ‘s LastKnown NFT marketplace to promote skooJAH’s “Babylon Misfits” NFTs, currently being minted in a public sale.

In a release, Morgan explains that he was a fan of the Reggae-inspired “Babylon Misfits” from the very beginning, appreciating the Jamaican cultural themes found in the collection and SkooJAH’s style, artistry, and attention to detail.

You might also like: Vancouver NFT creator pledges support to Ukrainian families in upcoming mint

From NFTs to nollies: one Vancouver artist's plan to build a new skatepark

Digital communities: How NFTs are sparking karaoke and movie nights

“This whole LastKnown.com thing with the Misfits is really cool,” said Morgan, the son of reggae icon Denroy Morgan and a member of Grammy Award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage. “When I first saw it, I had to reach out to SkooJAH myself for a collaboration. I totally want to help spread the word about the Babylon Misfits NFT Collection.

“I love the whole universe he created there. This drop is so totally unique and masterfully crafted. And there’s only a few of them left, so I hope people get in.”

skooJAH, the creative persona of Andrew “Skooj” Skuja, launched the “Babylon Misfits” collection on LastKnown in early February. The 1990 unique NFTs spotlight a “tribe of extraordinary individuals” and “truly original non-conformists.”

Each Misfit is priced at 0.068 Ethereum, and only 40 percent of the collection remains to be minted. skooJAH will be donating 10% of all proceeds, split equally between The 519 and Covenant House Toronto.

“I can’t think of a better fitting ambassador for the Babylon Misfits project than the one-and-only reggae icon, Gramps Morgan,” said Sebastien DiMichele, Blockchain Foundry Marketing Director. “I can already see songs from Gramp’s catalogue of music becoming the themes of the NFT collection.”

Morgan will be working with LastKnown’s marketing team as an ambassador and consultant for “Babylon Misfits.” He will also be collaborating with the NFT marketplace on promo events leading up to and during the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, where he is nominated for the category of “Best Reggae Album.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lastknown Market (@lastknownmarket)

To learn more, head to BabylonMisfits.com