For one week only, Goodfood is offering university students the chance to get their hands on free frozen pizzas.

Perhaps you’re looking to start the year off fresh with a former roommate, or simply want to make a kind gesture to a new one, but most likely you’ll need to replace a slice you “accidentally” stole at the end of last semester, so why not do what students do best and take advantage of free food?



For this week only, and while stocks last, students currently enrolled in a post-secondary program in downtown Toronto are invited to go online and order a couple of free pizzas.

All students need to do to is download the Goodfood app, create an account, search “frozen pizza” and add any two Goodfood labelled pizzas to their cart, at checkout use the code “GOODPIZZA” to receive a free order.