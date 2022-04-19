Lakeshore East GO Trains will be replaced with buses this weekend

Commuting to the city this weekend? Make sure you plan ahead as Lakeshore East trains will be replaced with buses.

Beginning late Friday night, buses will take over for trains on the Lakeshore East line so necessary construction work can be done on the rails. The buses will remain in place of trains throughout the weekend.

Metrolinx is giving customers a heads up as buses will only stop at Durham Region GO Stations. Metrolinx is anticipating a busy weekend with many events planned in Toronto, including a Raptors playoff game, and are asking passengers to plan accordingly.

Buses will stop at Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, and Oshawa GO Stations. Passengers hoping to get downtown from Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough, and Danforth GO will need to hop on TTC or local transit.

The last train out of Union Station on Friday will run to Oshawa at 10:35 pm. The last train heading westbound for the weekend will be at 10:40 pm departing from Oshawa. All times after that will be buses.