The Lakeshore East GO Train service will not be running this weekend due to bridge construction.

Most customers can access shuttle buses, but they will not be available at every station. Eglinton, Guildwood, and Rouge Hill stations will not have shuttle bus services. Passengers in these areas are encouraged to use local transit and TTC.

The Lakeshore East service will halt shortly after 9 pm on Friday. Crews will be working on rehabilitating the Rouge River bridge, which is 117 years old.

“Shuttle buses, operated by Coach Canada, will take customers between Union Station and Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, and Oshawa GO stations – with additional GO staff on hand at those locations to help customers get where they’re going safely,” a spokesperson from Metrolinx said in a statement.

Lakeshore West trains will also be operating on a slightly adjusted schedule. In addition, two trains from Niagara Falls to Union Station will be about an hour behind schedule.

Metrolinx strongly encourages GO Train passengers to check schedules closely before heading to the station.

Regular GO Train scheduling will resume on Monday morning.