Commuter alert: GO train halts services this week due to staff shortage

Commuter alert: Metrolinx has announced cancellations of GO train trips throughout the week due to “staff illnesses.”

"We are sorry to advise that due to staff illnesses we will need to cancel some train trips this week. Please check the Service Updates page before travelling, check the departure boards at your station, or follow our GO bus and train line Twitter handles for the status of your trip.

“We encourage you to sign up for On The GO Alerts to receive email or text notification that you can customize for your travel needs. To sign up, click here .”

Today’s cancellations for the following routes are: