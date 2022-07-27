NewsTransportationUrbanized

Child dead after being struck by GO train in Mississauga

Jul 27 2022, 1:24 pm
A child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

It is not clear how the child ended up on the train tracks.

In a tweet, Mississauga Fire confirmed the incident occurred near Dundas and Cawthra Road. Police and paramedics were also called to the scene at 7:39 pm.

At 8:50 pm, Peel Police confirmed the child was pronounced dead at the scene.


Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie issued a statement on social media shortly after news broke. In it, she described the child’s age, which, at the time, was not yet made public by police.

Crombie calls the incident tragic and says the loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy.

Metrolinx tells media the company will be providing grief counsellors for the GO crew members and staff investigating the scene.

