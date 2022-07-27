Child dead after being struck by GO train in Mississauga

A child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

It is not clear how the child ended up on the train tracks.

In a tweet, Mississauga Fire confirmed the incident occurred near Dundas and Cawthra Road. Police and paramedics were also called to the scene at 7:39 pm.

At 8:50 pm, Peel Police confirmed the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLLISION:

– Lolita Gdns/Silver Creek Blvd #Mississauga

– Child has been struck by a train

– Child has been pronounced deceased on scene

-Investigation continuing

-Few details at this time

– C/R at 7:39 p.m.

– PR22-0248848 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 27, 2022





Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie issued a statement on social media shortly after news broke. In it, she described the child’s age, which, at the time, was not yet made public by police.

Crombie calls the incident tragic and says the loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy.

Absolutely devastated to hear of the death of a young 4 year old child who was tragically hit by a train tonight. The loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy and my heart goes out to their family and loved ones as they grieve this indescribable and immeasurable loss. https://t.co/Ljiz1aWIP3 — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) July 27, 2022

Metrolinx tells media the company will be providing grief counsellors for the GO crew members and staff investigating the scene.