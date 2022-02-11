Iconic Toronto hotel Gladstone House recently opened up its Bistro + Bar, and it’s offering a special V-Day meal to put the cherry on top of your plans.

The hotel’s spanking new Bistro + Bar offers dishes inspired by North African and Middle Eastern cuisine, expertly created by Chef Richard Singh, who has nearly 15 years of experience in global hospitality and has worked in several major cities across the world.

The bar at Gladstone House has crafted a new cocktail and a special flour-free chocolate dessert to make your Valentine’s night shine.

Get a three-course meal with main options like herb-roasted filet of beef, pan-roasted Fogo island cod, or an indulgent serving of agnolotti. End your dinner on a sweet note with the V-Day special hazelnut chocolate bar, made with flourless almond cocoa cake and topped with whipped cream and chocolate ganache.

If you’re not a big chocolate person, get your hands on their luxurious vanilla bean panna cotta, which has rose, strawberries, and honey. Or maybe order both deserts and go halfsies with your date!

The special menu is available beginning today until Valentine’s Day Sunday. Each three-course meal costs $55/person.

Gladstone House underwent some major renovations late last year, adding extra character and a modern twist to the hotel’s historic architecture. Local Toronto artists were brought in to make every room in the hotel look more unique than the last.

Walk-ins are welcome, but if you want to be careful, bookings and reservations can be made in advance here.