A giant dong-shaped weather system is thrusting past Ontario

The remnants of Tropical Depression (previously Hurricane) Debby have arrived in Ontario, and aside from the torrential downpours now descending on the province, it’s one particularly phallic map of the storm’s track that has people talking.

The US National Hurricane Center has been regularly sharing maps of the storm’s wind speed probabilities as it tracks across the continent, and the latest update bears a striking similarity to a particular male appendage.

Facebook page Ontario Storm Watch shared a screenshot of the latest update on Thursday evening, generating thousands of views and dozens of comments pointing out the map’s unintentional NSFW content.

Ontario Storm Watch posted this… ummm uhhhh ummmm don’t Dan! Ummmm. pic.twitter.com/j6wBkbU4P2 — Tarzan Dan Freeman (@TarzanDan) August 9, 2024

The post makes light of the graphic, explaining that “While Tropical Depression Debby is expected to bring a soaking to parts of Southern Ontario tomorrow, it appears that we will be getting shafted by the strong wind gusts.”

Commenters took the fleshy baton and ran with it, like one user who replied, “Looks like Canada’s gonna get nailed… always giving us the shaft. Not sure why you have to make it so hard for us.”

Another wrote, “Everything reminds me of him.”

One user referenced the recent Olympic pole vaulter who was thwarted by his own bulge, writing, “This just in: Tropical Depression Debby was disqualified from pole vaulting.”

At this point, Ontario residents are pretty familiar with maps that appear to depict giant penises — a real sentence I just typed with my serious face on.

Last year, a giant tool-shaped smoke cloud penetrated Ontario skies, while a large penis-shaped power outage was thrust upon Toronto in early 2024.

However, the most famous dong map of them all was the legendary 2015 diagram of Downsview Station (since renamed Sheppard West Station), which depicted the bus platform in a distinctly phallic shape. That map was quickly removed by the TTC due to public outcry, but its memory always returns when a new dong-shaped map appears.

While the main thrust largely avoids Ontario, the remnants of Debby are already causing issues in the province, including a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for Toronto on Friday morning warning of up to 50mm of rainfall.