It looks like Georgetown resident Clara McIntosh will be enjoying a more comfortable retirement after winning $100,000 in the lottery.

The 64-year-old retiree said she likes to play INSTANT tickets and found out about her win after playing the Instant Cash Rush.

“They’re fun to play!” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

She recalls her disbelief after scanning the ticket using the OLG App to verify the win.

“I was so excited!” said McIntosh. “I told my husband, and he kept saying, ‘Get out! No way!'”

So what does she plan to do with her winnings?

She said she plans to see the Rockies this summer and visit her daughter in Alberta.

“I also want to visit Newfoundland, and I will save for our retirement, which is planned for next year,” she said.

McIntosh said that winning the lottery feels like a dream.

“It’s unbelievable – I am thrilled!” she said.