NewsUrbanized

Time to fill up: Toronto is about to see another drop in gas prices

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Aug 5 2022, 3:35 pm
Time to fill up: Toronto is about to see another drop in gas prices
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

We’ve already seen a significant drop in gas prices and car owners can expect even more welcome news.

If you think you can hold off, you might want to wait until Saturday, August 6 because Toronto is set to see another price drop of eight cents per litre — the lowest we’ve seen since April.

According to CAA, the average price of gas has dropped from $1.759 on Thursday to $1.711 on Friday. Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that tomorrow, drivers in Toronto can expect to pay around $1.599.

Across Ontario, drivers will likely see the same decrease in fuel prices in places like Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Niagara, and Ottawa.

Gas Wizard

According to Gas Buddy, drivers really felt the pinch in June when prices peaked at $2.149. Thankfully, Ontario drivers have seen prices decline steadily since then.

Gas Buddy

Gas Buddy

Changes have largely been due to government gas tax cuts. As for which direction prices will go from here, that remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.