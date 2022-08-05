Time to fill up: Toronto is about to see another drop in gas prices

We’ve already seen a significant drop in gas prices and car owners can expect even more welcome news.

If you think you can hold off, you might want to wait until Saturday, August 6 because Toronto is set to see another price drop of eight cents per litre — the lowest we’ve seen since April.

According to CAA, the average price of gas has dropped from $1.759 on Thursday to $1.711 on Friday. Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that tomorrow, drivers in Toronto can expect to pay around $1.599.

SCORE ON THE SCORE By waiting until Sat to FILL UP you will score a 20 ct/l savings since Thurs @ the ⛽️⛽️ After falling 6 cents Thurs, 6 cents Friday, #GasPrices WILL FALL 8 cents to 159.9 Saturday for #Toronto #GTA #Hamilton #Ottawa #LdnOnt #Kitchener & ALL southern Ont — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) August 4, 2022

Across Ontario, drivers will likely see the same decrease in fuel prices in places like Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Niagara, and Ottawa.

According to Gas Buddy, drivers really felt the pinch in June when prices peaked at $2.149. Thankfully, Ontario drivers have seen prices decline steadily since then.

Changes have largely been due to government gas tax cuts. As for which direction prices will go from here, that remains to be seen.