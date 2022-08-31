NewsTransportation

It's going down: Drivers will see a significant drop in gas prices

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Aug 31 2022, 4:27 pm
It's going down: Drivers will see a significant drop in gas prices
Kat Om/Shutterstock

What goes up must come down.

After prices inched upwards by a few cents over the past few days, Toronto drivers will be happy to know that the price of gas is set to drop.

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices are expected to fall on Thursday, September 1 by as much as seven cents. Drivers in Toronto will soon be paying around $1.519/litre.

It’s definitely welcome news for drivers in areas like Toronto and the GTA, as well as Barrie, London, Ottawa, Kitchener, Hamilton, Windsor, and Kingston. Elsewhere in Canada, drivers will see similar price drops in Montreal and Winnipeg; fuel prices will dip by six cents in Vancouver.

Gas Wizard

Even if it seems like a small difference, we’ve still come a long way. It was far more expensive to get around in mid-June when drivers were paying almost $2.13/litre.

Gas Buddy

For now, according to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in the GTA can be found in Mississauga at Petro-Canada at 6400 Erin Mills Parkway for $1.447/litre.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Transportation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.