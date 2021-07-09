You can frolic through 45 acres of sunflowers near Toronto this summer

You can frolic through a massive field of sunflowers, just a half hours drive from Toronto.

Davis Family Farm‘s annual Sunflower Festival is set to begin on July 24, offering 45 sprawling acres of bright, beautiful flowers to explore.

In addition to the Caledon farm’s two kilometres of walking trails and countless photo opportunities, guests can enjoy luxury picnics, sunset yoga, and paint nights.

There’s also a market featuring local vendors and exotic animal demonstrations. A piano has been placed amongst the sunflowers, too.

The sunflowers only bloom for two to three weeks per year, so plan to head into the golden fields before August 8.

When: 8 am to 6 pm from July 24 until August 8

Where: 15770 Mountainview Road, Caledon East

Tickets: Available online – $13.50 for adults, children 12 and under free