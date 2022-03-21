NewsCity Hall

Toronto installs "Free Ukraine" signs around Russian Consulate

Mar 21 2022, 2:47 pm
@JohnTory/Twitter

The City of Toronto has unveiled new signage around the Russian Consulate to show solidarity with Ukraine.

On Sunday, Mayor John Tory was at the unveiling event and spoke to citizens out front of the Russian Consulate. The signs are blue and yellow and read “Free Ukraine.” The signs were installed on St. Clair Avenue between Yonge Street and Avoca Avenue.

The area surrounding the Russian Consulate, where the signs have gone up, will be called “Free Ukraine Square,” on an honorary basis, Tory said.

The signs, according to Tory, show Toronto’s solidarity with Ukraine. The move to put up these signs was put forward by Councillor Josh Matlow earlier this month.

