You can see free drive-in movies in Ontario starting this month

DH Toronto Staff
|
May 17 2022, 2:05 pm
Provided by Metro Retro Drive-In
Back by popular demand, Metro Retro Drive-In will be popping up at various locations across Ontario beginning later this month!

The pop-up drive-ins will be held in Metro parking lots across the province between May and September. In partnership with Interac, this year’s Metro Retro Drive-In will feature pre-show entertainment by local artists.

Wondering what the food situation is like? Don’t worry, your ticket includes snacks and drinks from Metro partners!

The first pop-up show will be held on May 20 in Etobicoke. The drive-in will then make its way through other Ontario cities like Pickering, Whitby, Barrie, London and more!

Last year’s Metro Retro Drive-In saw more than 6,500 moviegoers hit the pop-ups and enjoy some classics.

There will even be a shop at the drive-ins where attendees can purchase unique, local goods. The InLife Marketplace spotlights creative small businesses, so you can support the community at the drive-in.

Free tickets will be released weekly. They are available on a first-come-first-served basis. You can register for tickets online.

