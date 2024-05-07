Leafs have big decision to make with free agent forward Bertuzzi

Pending free agent forward Tyler Bertuzzi is open to a reunion with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that’s easier said than done.

After signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Toronto, the 29-year-old forward is once again set to hit the free agent market.

Plenty of players — Bertuzzi included — could find new homes this summer if the Leafs don’t keep them around. But it seems like the veteran is interested in returning to the blue and white.

“That’s definitely something I’m open to,” Bertuzzi said at the team’s end-of-season media availability on Monday of the possibility of signing in Toronto. “I really enjoyed myself this year. Coming into a new place, especially Toronto, it’s not easy. It took me a little bit on the ice to get going. But off the ice, the guys were great. Everything was top-notch. Me and my family really enjoyed our time here.”

And though he started his Toronto tenure looking like a dud with just two points in his first 12 games, Bertuzzi ended up rounding out his season with 21 goals and 22 assists, well in line with his career expectations. Once a 30-goal scorer for the Detroit Red Wings, there should be several suitors for his services if Toronto doesn’t come to terms with him.

Bertuzzi added one goal and three assists in the playoffs, which tied for the team lead in the team’s seven-game series against Boston.

“I thought we were a better team for a lot of it. But that’s playoffs. It’s so close too, the margin of error. And obviously an overtime loss. So close. We were right there,” Bertuzzi lamented.” There’s no excuses. We didn’t win. We didn’t move on. But we battled our hardest.”

NHL free agency officially opens July 1.