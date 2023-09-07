5 former Raptors that remain as unsigned free agents

The Toronto Raptors roster might be mostly set for this season, but there are still a few familiar faces floating around.

While most players going into September without a contract aren’t going to be regular contributors to an NBA roster, there are still always a few veterans each season that end up signing midway through the year.

Here are five ex-Raptors looking for a new home this season:

1. Terrence Ross

Last team: Phoenix Suns

Time with Raptors: 2012-17

2023 stats: 63 GP, 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game

Spending parts of seven seasons with the Orlando Magic after spending five in Toronto, Terrence Ross’ trade away from the team ultimately helped them lead to a title, as he was swapped for fan-favourite big man Serge Ibaka.

Ross was bought out midway through last season by the Magic, before he ultimately played the final 21 games of the year with the Phoenix Suns.

2. Bismack Biyombo

Last team: Phoenix Suns

Time with Raptors: 2015-16

2023 stats: 61 GP, 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game

One of the great single-season players in Toronto history, Bismack Biyombo played all 82 games for Toronto in his lone season in 2015-16.

Known for his defensive game as well as his rebounding ability, Biyombo came off the bench for the Phoenix Suns in 17 playoff games the past two seasons, but remains without a deal for this year.

3. James Johnson

Last team: Indiana Pacers

Time with Raptors: 2010-12, 2014-16

2023 stats: 18 GP, 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists per game

Having played for 10 NBA franchises during his time in the league, James Johnson’s definitely had a career few others can claim.

But for a player who turns 37 midway through next season — coming off a season where he played just 18 games — it might be hard to imagine him sticking around in a roster in Toronto (or anywhere else) next season.

4. Goran Dragic

Last team: Milwaukee Bucks

Time with Raptors: 2021-22

2023 stats: 58 GP, 6.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game

If there’s any Raptor we can guarantee the team won’t be signing again, it’s probably Goran Dragic.

The veteran guard had one of the most awkward experiences during his brief stint in Toronto, barely finding himself in the team’s rotation before ultimately stepping away for personal reasons.

Will Barton

Last team: Toronto Raptors

Time with Raptors: 2022-23

2023 stats: 56 GP, 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game

The most recent Raptor on this list, Barton’s time in Toronto has likely already come to a close.

Though it’s not a full indication that he won’t be back, Toronto’s already given up his No. 1 jersey to first-round draft pick Gradey Dick.