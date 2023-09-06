Raptors' Scottie Barnes pulls up to dominate at NYC streetball game

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has always had a method of doing things his own way.

The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, and 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, Barnes has built up himself quite the brand over his series of endorsement deals, commercials, and partnerships.

But he’s also barely ever been one to turn down the chance to get a little flashy, even when the only camera recording is his own cell phone and a few people around them.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Barnes pulled up to New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge Park to dominate a few streetball players in a series of pickup games, in which he was obviously the best player participating.

Barnes broadcasted the games over Instagram Live, getting a few hundred eyeballs for the unannounced scrimmage.

Scottie Barnes is currently on Instagram Live cooking players in a full court pickup game. pic.twitter.com/N23kUmVUGL — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) September 6, 2023

And in unsurprising fashion based on the level he was playing against, Barnes hit a game-winner from deep long range before signing a series of autographs and taking photos with his new teammates and competitors.

If you’re wondering what the #Raptors are up to in the offseason, Scottie Barnes just went on IG live to broadcast a pickup game from Brooklyn. Here’s a game-winning long-range shot from Scottie: pic.twitter.com/nraSZh2X4q — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) September 6, 2023

While it mostly seemed like he was having fun out there, Barnes has spoken before about looking to get as many reps in the summer as he can.

At his season-end press conference following the team’s exit from the play-in round, Barnes said he’s hoping to up his offseason workouts in order to reach another gear.

“I feel I probably need a different level of conditioning for the way I want to play,” Barnes said. “I wouldn’t say it impacted [my play], but I got tired sometimes when I picked up full-court the way I play… For me to take another step defensively, I feel like it will take another level of conditioning.”

During his two seasons with the Raptors, Barnes has averaged 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 151 regular-season games.