Newest Raptors draft pick has close ties with pair of NBA stars

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors selected Ja’Kobe Walter at 19th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

But despite being a few months away from his likely professional debut, he’s already got quite a few ties with NBA stars.

Prior to his college career at Baylor University, Walter was part of Team Trae Young, an AAU summer team owned and coached by the Atlanta Hawks star point guard.

“We have a great relationship. He just always tells me, ‘Stay locked in, keep killing it,'” Walter told Daily Hive after getting picked by Toronto.

But Young isn’t the only star player Walter’s developed a relationship with, having also trained with Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and his trainer Phil Beckner.

“Dame’s talking to me, Phil’s talking to me… they just always give me insight on how to stay humble, stay grounded… and just always stay in the gym, don’t get complacent,” he added.

The 6’4 guard put up 14.5 points in 35 games, averaging 32.3 minutes a game while at Baylor. He also put up 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game in his lone NCAA season.

“[Getting drafted] meant the world to me. My family and talked about this for a long time. I prayed so many times for just this moment right here. So now it’s finally here. It’s just dreams into reality, and I’m just grateful,” Walter told the press on Wednesday.

While the Raptors hosted a number of players throughout the draft process for individual and group workouts, Walter wasn’t part of that group.

“I’ve never even been in Canada before. But I’m just super excited for everything. Honestly, I know the fan base is great. A lot of support. I mean, trying to win championships… This is where I’m supposed to be,” he added.

Walter joins a Raptors core headlined by 2021 and 2023 first-round picks Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick, as well as Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, who were acquired by Toronto via a trade with the New York Knicks last December.

“I consider myself a competitor. A scorer in a two-way player, somebody they’ll sacrifice their body on [the] defensive end and kind of just do whatever it takes to win… I just hope to show more of my shot creation [in the NBA]. I think a lot of people forget that. I can score the ball very well. So I say that part of my game is what I’m trying to show.”

The NBA Draft continues on Thursday, with the Raptors holding the 31st overall selection, the first pick of the second round.