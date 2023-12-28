Former Leafs goalie available for free on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs probably aren’t putting in a waiver claim for a goalie at this point in time, but an old friend is up for grabs if they do feel so inclined.

Today, it was announced that Michael Hutchinson — who had two separate stints with the Leafs across four seasons from 2018-2022 — was placed on waivers today by the Detroit Red Wings.

The move isn’t all that surprising given Hutchinson’s limited ice time with the Red Wings, having played just once this season, making 33 stops in a 3-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils last week. With the NHL’s holiday roster freeze lifted today, it’s the first day that the team could waive him in an attempt to send him to the AHL.

A 33-year-old originally drafted by Boston in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft, the 11-year NHL veteran goalie has made the rounds in the league since being drafted 15 years ago. He’s found himself on six different NHL teams, while also suiting up for seven AHL sides and two ECHL teams. It’s been quite a journey, although it’s unclear exactly where his next stop will be after ending up on waivers.

Hutchinson had a 10-15-2 record in 30 games with a goals-against average of 3.18 and a save percentage of .898 for the Maple Leafs in his career. Originally traded to Colorado at the February 2020 trade deadline for Calle Rosen, he was re-signed by the Leafs back in October of 2020 and played 10 more games for the franchise over the next two seasons.

Given Toronto is currently running the veteran duo of Martin Jones and Ilya Samsonov as their goalie tandem as they await the return of Joseph Woll from injury, it seems unlikely that “Hutch” will find his way back to Toronto.