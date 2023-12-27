Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies may play in Canada’s biggest sports market, but he hasn’t forgotten his allegiance to his home country.

After a Wednesday skate, the American was asked whether he’d be cheering on Canadian Leafs prospects Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan at the ongoing World Junior Championship in Sweden.

Knies, who played for Team USA at the tournament in 2022, seemed conflicted when it came to choosing between supporting his teammates and backing his country’s historic rivals.

“I’ll cheer for [Minten and Cowan] but I can’t cheer for Team Canada,” he said, laughing.

The Arizona native said part of his reasoning comes from the fact that Canada won the gold medal the year he participated.

American Matthew Knies will be cheering on his Canadian Leaf teammates… to a point. 😂#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/6UizjHillW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2023

“They won it the year I went. So yeah, it’s just a bad taste in my mouth,” Knies explained. “I’m happy for them. I’m happy for Mints too, to become a captain… but yeah, I won’t be cheering for Canada.”

The reporter, who opened the can of worms that is sure to spark a conversation among Leafs fans, pressed on with the matter, asking if Knies would support Minten and Cowan “individually.”

“I want them to do well but not beat the US,” Knies reiterated.

How well exactly?

“Just good enough but not better than any guys in the US.”

With Canada in Group A and the United States in Group B, the two North American teams will not meet in the tournament’s group stage.

With that said, given the high calibre of talent on both teams, there’s a good chance that the two countries advance to the knockout round in January, where they could very well meet for an elimination game.