Flu shots will be available to all Ontarians next month

Ontario’s flu vaccine rollout will begin in earnest next month when it becomes available to all Ontarians.

The province is preparing for a big flu shot season after Ontarians came out in droves in 2020 to get their flu shot. Typically, 30% of Ontarians turnout for the seasonal flu shot. In 2020 nearly 40% got their flu shot.

“This year, we have purchased over 7.6 million doses of the flu vaccine, which is 1.4 million more doses than last year,” Minister of Health Christine Elliott said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Flu shots have already begun to be rolled out across the province in more high-risk populations and will expand to all Ontarians next month.

“This month, flu shots are available for seniors, children between six months and four years old, pregnant women, and other individuals at high risk of flu complications,” said Elliott. “Beginning in November, the flu shot is available to all Ontarians in pharmacies[…]doctors and nurse practitioner offices, and through public health units.”

Elliott emphasized that patience may be necessary as the flu shot doses arrive in shipments, not unlike the COVID-19 vaccines. It’s best to call ahead to your doctor or pharmacy before heading in for your flu shot to make sure they have the supply.