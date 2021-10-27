Hundreds of flu shot appointments now open at Toronto vaccination clinics

Toronto is trying to get ahead of the flu season with five mass vaccination clinics ready to go next week.

This month, Ontario’s minister of health announced that the flu shot would be available to all Ontarians beginning in November. High-risk individuals have been eligible to get the vaccine throughout the month of October.

Starting next week, Toronto Public Health is operating five mass vaccination clinics to get people their flu shots. The clinics will be held at Cloverdale Mall, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Mitchell Field Community Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Woodbine Mall. Vaccinations will be by appointment only.

At the time of publication, there were still hundreds of appointments available throughout the week across the five locations.

If you can’t make it to a vaccination clinic, check your local pharmacy. Shoppers Drug Mart has a map of their pharmacies with available doses. You can also add yourself to Rexall’s flu shot waitlist.

The flu shot is free to everyone six months and older who lives, works, or goes to school in Ontario. A health card is not required to get the flu shot at one of Toronto Public Health’s vaccine clinics.

In 2020, there were very few seasonal flu cases, but much of the city was under public health measures that kept many people at home. With restrictions and capacity limits lifting across the province, there is the potential for a rocky flu season, so doctors and officials are encouraging everyone who can to go get their flu shot.