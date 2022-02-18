Flood outlook in effect until Sunday as rain, snow impact GTA river levels

After a day of mild weather and heavy precipitation, many rivers in the GTA are at risk of flooding, and some already have.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood outlook extending over the weekend. A flood outlook is an early warning of potential flood conditions.

River levels that peaked on Thursday have begun to recede, but with milder temperatures moving back in, melting snow could make rivers rise again.

“It is anticipated that water levels may fluctuate but will continue to recede slowly over the course of the next few days,” the TRCA said in a statement.

The flooding and high water levels were a result of Thursday’s heavy precipitation. The day began with heavy rain which soon froze into ice pellets before becoming snow. All these weather changes had a big impact on GTA rivers, causing ice jams.

About 100 homes in Brampton had to be evacuated due to flooding in the area. Ice jams were seen clogging up the Humber River in Toronto, causing hazardous conditions.

“All shorelines, rivers, and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous,” the TRCA said.

Areas surrounding rivers should be avoided as slippery banks, ice jams and cold water can be dangerous, the TRCA said.

The authority is aware of several ice jam locations and advises that these can change quickly as water levels fluctuate.

“Please stay away from streams, rivers, shoreline areas, and ice-covered areas. Please exercise caution around all from watercourse crossing structures such as bridges, culverts, and dams,” the TRCA advised. “Please alert children in your care of these dangers and supervise their activities. Avoid areas that may be experiencing flooding or erosion.”

The TRCA said that they are aware of ice jams on the following rivers: