News

Flooding in Brampton's Churchville neighbourhood forces residents to evacuate

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Feb 18 2022, 7:45 pm
Flooding in Brampton's Churchville neighbourhood forces residents to evacuate
@CityBrampton

Residents in several Brampton neighbourhoods have been evacuated due to significant rainfall that caused flooding in the Churchville area on Thursday.

According to a news release from the City of Brampton, Peel Regional Police worked to safely evacuate residents in select areas of Churchville Road. Other affected areas include Martins Boulevards, Church Street, Victoria Street, Adelaide Street, and parts of Creditview Road.

The evacuation requirement was in place on Thursday and will be assessed on Friday. Authorities will be onsite to continue to monitor the situation.

Yesterday, Mayor Patrick Brown posted a video on Twitter telling viewers that emergency services are in the area to protect the homes and the residents in the area.

“We’re seeing some bad flooding today in the Churchville neighbourhood in Brampton,” he said. “The Credit River is all over, it’s affecting about 50 homes.”

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes, who was in the video with Brown, said that emergency units will be available to assist residents.

“If you don’t need to be here, we need you to evacuate,” he urged. “If you need help getting any medication, any critical life needs, please let us know. We have our fire team here. We’re going door to door to check on people. If you don’t need to be in the area, please don’t be here at this time.”

On Thursday afternoon, Brampton Prepared, the city’s emergency management office, tweeted a video that showed the extent of flooding in the Churchville Road area. The tweet stated that several roads were closed and Public Works were on scene.

Brampton isn’t the only city experiencing floods.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood warning after the city saw 15 mm to 42 mm of rain overnight; an additional 10 to 15 mm of rain fell on Thursday morning.

In Etobicoke, commuters at the Long Branch GO station were met with several inches of water that morning.

Metrolinx confirmed to Daily Hive that the flooding was weather-related and was the result of frozen ground and heavy rainfall. The station later reopened that afternoon.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT