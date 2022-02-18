Residents in several Brampton neighbourhoods have been evacuated due to significant rainfall that caused flooding in the Churchville area on Thursday.

According to a news release from the City of Brampton, Peel Regional Police worked to safely evacuate residents in select areas of Churchville Road. Other affected areas include Martins Boulevards, Church Street, Victoria Street, Adelaide Street, and parts of Creditview Road.

The evacuation requirement was in place on Thursday and will be assessed on Friday. Authorities will be onsite to continue to monitor the situation.

Yesterday, Mayor Patrick Brown posted a video on Twitter telling viewers that emergency services are in the area to protect the homes and the residents in the area.

“We’re seeing some bad flooding today in the Churchville neighbourhood in Brampton,” he said. “The Credit River is all over, it’s affecting about 50 homes.”

We are seeing significant damage to close to 100 homes in the Churchville neighbourhood of Brampton. Please follow @BEMOprepared for updates. @regionofpeel @CityBrampton @BramptonFireES @PeelPolice @Peel_Paramedics are all on the scene and assisting with evacuations. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/UjlTPWj6Qr — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) February 17, 2022

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes, who was in the video with Brown, said that emergency units will be available to assist residents.

“If you don’t need to be here, we need you to evacuate,” he urged. “If you need help getting any medication, any critical life needs, please let us know. We have our fire team here. We’re going door to door to check on people. If you don’t need to be in the area, please don’t be here at this time.”

On Thursday afternoon, Brampton Prepared, the city’s emergency management office, tweeted a video that showed the extent of flooding in the Churchville Road area. The tweet stated that several roads were closed and Public Works were on scene.

Please be advised of flooding in the Churchville Road area. Many roads in the area are closed. @BramptonFireES @CVC_CA @PeelPolice and @CityBrampton Public Works are on scene. pic.twitter.com/0AkDnst6yN — Brampton Prepared (@BEMOprepared) February 17, 2022

Brampton isn’t the only city experiencing floods.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood warning after the city saw 15 mm to 42 mm of rain overnight; an additional 10 to 15 mm of rain fell on Thursday morning.

In Etobicoke, commuters at the Long Branch GO station were met with several inches of water that morning.

@GOtransitLW Long Branch go station is flooded. I don't know why it's not mentioned on the website or Twitter so people can plan around it. pic.twitter.com/toQ3zWK10H — Blitzen (@LillyAnne______) February 17, 2022

Metrolinx confirmed to Daily Hive that the flooding was weather-related and was the result of frozen ground and heavy rainfall. The station later reopened that afternoon.