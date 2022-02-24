A flight bound for Toronto made a quick turn to avoid Ukrainian airspace

As Russia invades Ukraine, the airspace commonly used for commercial flights is now being avoided at all costs.

One flight from Israel destined for Toronto made a quick alteration to their flight path on Thursday morning. The flight’s path shows the plane flying into Ukraine before quickly diverting out of the country.

The plane nearly did a U-turn in order to get out of Ukraine’s airspace and over safer ground.



Flight ELY29 path/FlightAware.com

The flight’s path would typically continue straight through that portion of Ukraine, but the country closed its airspace to civilian flights as Russia invaded it early on Thursday.

#LY29 exited Ukraine airspace shortly after entering en route from Tel Aviv to Toronto. https://t.co/HQgDgOIf2s The flight often passes through the far western portion of Ukraine. #LY5 also routing around Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QYLuNPe16m — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 24, 2022

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine had been building for months with Russian troops building up along the border between the two countries. Canada and the US have both placed sanctions against Russia amid rising tensions.

Things came to a tipping point earlier this week when, on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine and deployed soldiers there to “maintain peace.” This allowed him to openly send troops into Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Ukraine declared a national state of emergency. By Thursday, Russia had launched an invasion.