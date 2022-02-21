Ukraine-Russia tensions: Canada issues new travel advisory for Belarus

On Sunday the Government of Canada issued a travel advisory for citizens to avoid any “non essential travel to Belarus” amid recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Although the government has already requested that Canadians avoid all non-essential travel outside Canada due to the risk of the Omicron variant, this specific advisory is “due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine.”

The Canadian government issued the following statement regarding travel to the eastern European country:

“The ability of the Embassy of Canada to Poland to provide consular services in Belarus is extremely limited. If you are in Belarus and your presence isn’t essential, you should consider leaving by commercial means.”

In recent weeks Russian military presence has increased in Belarus. Canada says that areas like Brest and Gomel, both of which are within 50 km of the Ukrainian border, contain a high “risk of armed conflict.”

The U.S. advised its citizens to immediately leave Ukraine and Belarus on February 14. As of February 1, Canadian officials have urged people to avoid “all travel” to Ukraine.