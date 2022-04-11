A three-storey flagship Lululemon store is coming to Toronto

Toronto will be home to a massive Lululemon store in the downtown core, with three stories and more than 12,000 square feet of retail space.

The store will be located at 2 Bloor Street West, at the intersection of Bloor and Yonge streets, according to KingSett Capital, who owns the building.

The store will take up the bottom three floors of an office building, giving the current building a makeover in the process. It will take over the space previously occupied by Swarovski and Talbot.

According to Retail Insider, the store is expected to open in early 2024, and will have concourse level access to the Yonge-Bloor subway station.

Lululemon has a nearby location, at 153 Cumberland Street, which will relocate to the 12,100 square foot location once construction is complete.