NewsFashion & BeautyShoppingCurated

British fashion brand TOPSHOP returning to Canada this week

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
Mar 29 2022, 3:07 pm
British fashion brand TOPSHOP returning to Canada this week
Champiofoto/Shutterstock

Canadian fashion fiends, rejoice —  British retailer, TOPSHOP is coming to town once again and will be available at your local Nordstrom.

After a little over a decade of operating at Hudson’s Bay stores, TOPSHOP filed for bankruptcy, ending the brand’s partnership with Hudson’s Bay last year. It was then acquired by London-origin online fashion label ASOS.

The brand has announced that it will open up TOPSHOP and TOPMAN stores at all six Canadian Nordstrom locations beginning April 1.

Shoppers will be able to check out a wide array of fashion items, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, handbags, and makeup in-store and online.

The lineup looks pretty trendy with florals, geo prints, and pastels, as well denim cuts.

topshop

Topman

topshop

Topshop

Customers will be able to enjoy complimentary Nordstrom services, including free standard shipping and returns for online orders, virtual and in-store personal styling, and in-house alterations.

Here are all the TOPSHOP and TOPMAN locations opening on Friday:

Calgary

Nordstrom at CF Chinook Centre

Vancouver

Nordstrom at CF Pacific Centre

Ottawa

Nordstrom at Rideau Centre

Toronto

Nordstrom at Sherway Gardens (Etobicoke)
Nordstrom at CF Toronto Eaton Centre (Downtown)
Nordstrom at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (York)

Keep an eye on their online store here.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Imaan SheikhImaan Sheikh
+ News
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT